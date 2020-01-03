Race Oncology (ASX:RAC) Trading 2.7% Higher

Race Oncology Ltd (ASX:RAC)’s stock price traded up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.19 ($0.13) and last traded at A$0.19 ($0.13), 76,162 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.19 ($0.13).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.11. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 million and a PE ratio of -4.02.

Race Oncology Company Profile (ASX:RAC)

Race Oncology Limited operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Australia. It develops Bisantrene, a small molecule cancer chemotherapy drug that is used for the treatment of acute myeloid leukaemia. The company was formerly known as Coronado Resources Limited and changed its name to Race Oncology Limited in July 2016.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Race Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Race Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.