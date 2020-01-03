Ray A. Sparks Sells 5,176 Shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Stock

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Director Ray A. Sparks sold 5,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $181,470.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 222,104 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,966.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $34.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.14. The firm has a market cap of $587.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.49. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get First Mid-Illinois Bancshares alerts:

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $44.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 million. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 22.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 29.30%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 10.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 9.7% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 9.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 39.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 13.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. 31.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in a report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

About First Mid-Illinois Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.