Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Receives $218.56 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $218.56.

RTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $221.00 price target on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

In related news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.10, for a total value of $856,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,747.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon in the third quarter worth $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon in the third quarter worth $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Raytheon by 95.3% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Raytheon during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTN traded up $3.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.66. 22,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,618. Raytheon has a 52-week low of $149.26 and a 52-week high of $224.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.87 and a 200 day moving average of $197.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $61.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

