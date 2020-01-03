RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $179.21 Million

Equities analysts expect RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) to report sales of $179.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $179.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $178.80 million. RBC Bearings posted sales of $171.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full-year sales of $741.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $737.30 million to $748.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $804.92 million, with estimates ranging from $783.20 million to $837.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $181.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ROLL shares. Bank of America downgraded RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.67.

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $160.57 on Friday. RBC Bearings has a 1-year low of $123.50 and a 1-year high of $174.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.18.

In other RBC Bearings news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 1,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $184,672.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total value of $32,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter valued at about $875,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

