RChain (RHOC) Market Cap Hits $7.43 Million

RChain (CURRENCY:RHOC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One RChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0199 or 0.00000273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitinka, OOOBTC, Bilaxy and AirSwap. RChain has a market capitalization of $7.43 million and $2,607.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RChain has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00186188 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.53 or 0.01353534 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000607 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00120857 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

RChain Token Profile

RChain was first traded on December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,789,868 tokens. The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative.

RChain Token Trading

RChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitMart, OOOBTC, AirSwap, Kucoin, Bitinka, ChaoEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

