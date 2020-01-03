RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

RICK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of RICK stock opened at $20.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $195.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.14. RCI Hospitality has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $25.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the third quarter valued at $261,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 9.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the second quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 15.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

