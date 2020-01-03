RealTract Market Cap Reaches $2.49 Million (RET)

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One RealTract token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, IDAX and IDCM. RealTract has a total market cap of $2.49 million and $33,333.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RealTract has traded down 42.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RealTract alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013666 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00186605 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.80 or 0.01352747 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024615 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00120870 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

RealTract Token Profile

RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. The official message board for RealTract is medium.com/@realtractofficial. RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract. RealTract’s official website is realtract.network.

RealTract Token Trading

RealTract can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDAX and IDCM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealTract should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RealTract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RealTract Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RealTract and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.