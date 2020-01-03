Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (BSMX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE: BSMX) in the last few weeks:

1/1/2020 – Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking services to commercial and private customers. The company’s products and services consist of securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities and operations aimed at individuals and small and medium enterprises. Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple, formerly known as Grupo Financiero Santander, is based in Mexico. “

12/24/2019 – Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/18/2019 – Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

12/16/2019 – Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/10/2019 – Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/25/2019 – Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking services to commercial and private customers. The company’s products and services consist of securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities and operations aimed at individuals and small and medium enterprises. Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple, formerly known as Grupo Financiero Santander, is based in Mexico. “

11/12/2019 – Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking services to commercial and private customers. The company’s products and services consist of securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities and operations aimed at individuals and small and medium enterprises. Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple, formerly known as Grupo Financiero Santander, is based in Mexico. “

BSMX stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $8.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.83.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 14.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 6.6%. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.33%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 51,032 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,249,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 10,856.2% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 81,747 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,445,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,560,000 after buying an additional 196,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

