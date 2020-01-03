Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

RRGB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1 year low of $24.57 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.22. The company has a market cap of $427.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.13.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $294.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerard Johan Hart bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $139,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Pace bought 7,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.37 per share, for a total transaction of $195,503.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,811.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 22,143 shares of company stock worth $607,904. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $304,000.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.