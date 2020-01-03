Regulus Resources (CVE:REG) Shares Down 3%

Regulus Resources Inc (CVE:REG) shares were down 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.25 and last traded at C$1.28, approximately 110,200 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 49,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.32.

The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.49 million and a PE ratio of 13.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.35.

About Regulus Resources (CVE:REG)

Regulus Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration company in Peru, Argentina, Chile, the United States, and Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project covering an area of 212-hectares located in the Yanacocha-Hualgayoc mining district in the Department of Cajamarca, northern Peru.

