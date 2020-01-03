Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $31.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

REGI stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Renewable Energy Group has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $29.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.10.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.13). Renewable Energy Group had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $584.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 4,539.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter valued at $208,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 22.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the second quarter valued at $254,000.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.