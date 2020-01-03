Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Volvo (VOLV-B)

Volvo (STO: VOLV-B) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/31/2019 – Volvo was given a new SEK 175 price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/25/2019 – Volvo was given a new SEK 175 price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Volvo was given a new SEK 175 price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Volvo was given a new SEK 196 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2019 – Volvo was given a new SEK 130 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of STO VOLV-B traded down SEK 3.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting SEK 157. 2,562,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,730,000. Volvo AB has a 52 week low of SEK 123.40 and a 52 week high of SEK 171.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of SEK 151.19 and a 200-day moving average price of SEK 143.57.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

