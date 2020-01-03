Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $184.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 11.31%. Resources Connection’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Shares of Resources Connection stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $523.00 million, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average of $16.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Resources Connection has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $17.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

