Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ribbon Communications Inc. develops communication software. It provides session border controllers, diameter signals, policy and routing servers, media and signaling gateways, cloud and mobility solutions. Ribbon Communications Inc., formerly known as Sonus Networks Inc., is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts. “

RBBN has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Friday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered Ribbon Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised Ribbon Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, National Securities lowered Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

Shares of RBBN stock opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.59. Ribbon Communications has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $6.56. The firm has a market cap of $343.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $137.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 252,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,059 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. 81.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

