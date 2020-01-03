Rocket Internet (ETR:RKET) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Rocket Internet SE (ETR:RKET) were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €22.06 ($25.65) and last traded at €22.10 ($25.70), approximately 86,545 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at €22.16 ($25.77).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is €22.38 and its 200-day moving average is €24.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51. The company has a current ratio of 71.86, a quick ratio of 62.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Rocket Internet SE is an incubator, private equity, and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, early-stage, growth capital, late venture, later stage, and start-ups. The firm seeks to make investments in Internet companies with a focus on online and mobile retail services. It prefers to invest in technology and Internet-based companies with a focus on financial technology, software, food and groceries which includes individualized fresh food at home and online food delivery, fashion which includes emerging markets online fashion, general merchandise which includes emerging markets online retail as well as marketplaces for online merchandise, home and living which includes international home and living ecommerce, travel including online and mobile travel bookings, mobile data services, package holidays with transfer, regional internet groups, and new businesses and investments.

