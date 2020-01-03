Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rosehill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rosehill Resources in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Rosehill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROSE opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $59.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 3.44. Rosehill Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.26.

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.05 million. Rosehill Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 25.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that Rosehill Resources will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rosehill Resources news, major shareholder Principal Fund L.P. K2 sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,210 shares of company stock worth $61,296. Insiders own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Rosehill Resources by 95.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 26,737 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rosehill Resources by 34.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 558,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 143,132 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rosehill Resources in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rosehill Resources in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rosehill Resources by 68.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 407,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 166,032 shares in the last quarter. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 67 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin and 4 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Southern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 6,665 gross acres in the Northern Delaware Basin and 9,219 gross acres in the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as 513 gross operated and 53 non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin.

