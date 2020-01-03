Roth Capital Reiterates Neutral Rating for Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Roth Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NEOG. BidaskClub cut Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine cut Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Get Neogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $64.88 on Tuesday. Neogen has a 1-year low of $50.60 and a 1-year high of $79.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 56.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.37.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Neogen had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $107.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neogen will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James L. Herbert sold 25,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $1,594,712.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 232,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,623,473.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.64, for a total value of $2,089,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 247,349 shares of company stock valued at $16,201,016. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Neogen by 124.2% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Neogen during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Neogen during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Neogen by 20.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Neogen by 16.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.