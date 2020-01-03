Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) PT Set at GBX 2,750 by Berenberg Bank

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been given a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) price objective by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RDSB. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,480 ($32.62) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,900 ($38.15) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,400 ($44.73) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,700 ($35.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,700 ($35.52) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,803.33 ($36.88).

Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 2,290 ($30.12) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $85.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,223.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,356.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82).

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

