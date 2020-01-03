RPC, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for RPC in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Daniel forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for RPC’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get RPC alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on RPC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered RPC from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup lowered RPC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.10 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on RPC from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered RPC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.65.

Shares of RPC stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.11. RPC has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.35.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $293.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.48 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in RPC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in RPC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in RPC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in RPC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in RPC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 37.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.