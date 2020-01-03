RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RTIX. TheStreet lowered RTI Surgical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Sidoti assumed coverage on RTI Surgical in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RTI Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.

RTIX opened at $2.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.06. RTI Surgical has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $6.15. The firm has a market cap of $198.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.25.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). RTI Surgical had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $76.13 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in RTI Surgical by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in RTI Surgical by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 124,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in RTI Surgical by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in RTI Surgical by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in RTI Surgical by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RTI Surgical

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

