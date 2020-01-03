Rubycoin (RBY) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.00

Rubycoin (CURRENCY:RBY) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Rubycoin has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Rubycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rubycoin has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rubycoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0435 or 0.00000598 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rubycoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00022096 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000330 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005740 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Rubycoin

Rubycoin (RBY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. Rubycoin’s total supply is 27,438,082 coins. Rubycoin’s official Twitter account is @rubycoinorg. The official website for Rubycoin is www.rubycoin.org. The Reddit community for Rubycoin is /r/rubycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rubycoin

Rubycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rubycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rubycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rubycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.