Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th.

Safe Bulkers stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $171.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.82. Safe Bulkers has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $47.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.67 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SB. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 4.6% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,140 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 19.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 18,302 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 4.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,596,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after buying an additional 148,795 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 6.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 454,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 26,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 73.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 110,003 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 46,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons.

