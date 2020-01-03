Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) Receives $87.09 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SAIA shares. Wolfe Research set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Saia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Saia from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get Saia alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $93.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Saia has a 1-year low of $53.35 and a 1-year high of $107.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.93.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.03). Saia had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $468.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Saia will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saia by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Saia by 2.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Saia by 4.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,444,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,398,000 after buying an additional 63,108 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Saia by 238.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Saia during the second quarter worth $625,000.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.