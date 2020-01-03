Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Saipem S.p.A. provides drilling services as well as engineering, procurement, construction and installation of pipelines and complex projects, onshore and offshore primarily in the oil & gas market. Saipem S.p.A. is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Get Saipem alerts:

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Saipem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

OTCMKTS:SAPMF opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average of $4.84. Saipem has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $4.95.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the drilling, engineering, procurement, construction, and installation businesses worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore E&C, Onshore E&C, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and Floaters segments. It provides engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services primarily for the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental markets.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saipem (SAPMF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.