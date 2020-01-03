salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Mark J. Hawkins Sells 876 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.92, for a total value of $143,593.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,732.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $166.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.47. The company has a market cap of $144.26 billion, a PE ratio of 120.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.10 and a fifty-two week high of $167.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 221 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up previously from $188.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.68.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

