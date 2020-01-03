salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Receives $189.68 Average Price Target from Brokerages

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the forty-seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $189.92.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.92, for a total value of $143,593.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,732.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $91,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,717,647.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 381,862 shares of company stock valued at $60,924,363 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 36,379.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,648,680 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,919,183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,614,007 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in salesforce.com by 13.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,910,865 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,145,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in salesforce.com by 12.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,145,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749,613 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $443,415,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,521,967,000 after buying an additional 2,499,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.16. 1,045,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,020,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $144.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.22. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $130.10 and a 52-week high of $167.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.47.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

