Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.75.

SASR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

SASR traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $38.02. 1,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.34 and its 200 day moving average is $34.94. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.83 and a fifty-two week high of $38.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 27.41% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $85.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SASR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 16.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,436,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,852,000 after purchasing an additional 488,194 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,713,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 46.6% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 406,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,707,000 after purchasing an additional 129,275 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 92.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 124,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 101.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 69,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

