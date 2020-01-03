Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sanmina Corporation is engaged in providing electronics contract manufacturing services. It focuses on engineering and fabricating complex components and also on providing complete end-to-end supply chain solutions to Original Equipment Manufacturers. The Company’s services include product design and engineering, including initial development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction services and manufacturing design release; manufacturing of components, subassemblies and complete systems; final system assembly and test; direct order fulfillment and logistics services, and after-market product service and support. Sanmina Corporation, formerly known as Sanmina-SCI Corp., is based in San Jose, California. “

Get Sanmina alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SANM. TheStreet cut Sanmina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.23. Sanmina has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $34.71.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Jure Sola sold 134,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $4,353,408.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 932,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,189,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $274,306.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,910.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,741,768 over the last three months. 5.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SANM. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sanmina in the third quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Sanmina by 1,639.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Sanmina by 640.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Sanmina by 18.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Sanmina in the third quarter worth $160,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

See Also: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sanmina (SANM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.