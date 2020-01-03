Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF)’s stock price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.62 and last traded at $2.62, 237 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 21,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average of $2.63.

Scentre Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STGPF)

Scentre Group (ASX Code: SCG) is the owner and operator of Westfield in Australia and New Zealand with interests in 41 centres, encompassing approximately 11,500 outlets and total assets under management of $54.2 billion.

