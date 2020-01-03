Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Major Shareholder Sells $3,489,750.00 in Stock

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $3,489,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Sculptor Capital Management has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.12.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Sculptor Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 87.04% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $93.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.59 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sculptor Capital Management will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

SCU has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCU. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,262,000. Continental Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter worth approximately $3,116,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth $1,022,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth $699,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth $678,000. 19.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

