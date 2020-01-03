Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SEE. Bank of America raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, December 9th. KeyCorp raised shares of Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

SEE opened at $38.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.14. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $34.45 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 135.60%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James M. Sullivan purchased 5,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.75 per share, for a total transaction of $193,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,028 shares in the company, valued at $659,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 556.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Read More: Market Perform

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.