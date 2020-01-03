Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLCT opened at $12.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.46. Select Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $12.52.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. Select Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 22.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Select Bancorp will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new position in Select Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Select Bancorp by 12.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Select Bancorp by 11.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Select Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $701,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael boosted its position in Select Bancorp by 59.7% in the third quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 80,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Select Bancorp

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, Money market deposit and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

