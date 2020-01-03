Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

Shares of Select Energy Services stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $984.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.56. Select Energy Services has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $12.75.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.57 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Select Energy Services will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 79.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the second quarter worth about $55,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the second quarter worth about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

