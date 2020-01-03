Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Receives $152.27 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.27.

Several brokerages recently commented on SRE. UBS Group boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Argus boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

In related news, Director Andres Conesa bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $147.26 per share, with a total value of $294,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,337.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 83.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $149.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.12. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $106.15 and a 52 week high of $154.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.9675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

