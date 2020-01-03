Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sensient Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.25.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

NYSE:SXT opened at $65.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.95. Sensient Technologies has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $75.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $317.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.11 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Sensient Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SXT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.