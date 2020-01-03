Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SRTS. TheStreet cut Sensus Healthcare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sensus Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Shares of SRTS stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16. The stock has a market cap of $57.58 million, a PE ratio of -26.36 and a beta of -0.59. Sensus Healthcare has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 5.01.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the second quarter worth $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 69.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 11,311 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the third quarter worth $540,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 40.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 29,990 shares during the last quarter. 9.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

