Sentinel (SENT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $40,664.00

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $40,664.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000064 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (SENT) is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co.

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.