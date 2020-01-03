Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of Sesen Bio in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.17.

NASDAQ SESN opened at $1.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.19. Sesen Bio has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $2.60. The stock has a market cap of $107.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.71.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sesen Bio will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SESN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sesen Bio during the second quarter worth about $31,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Sesen Bio during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sesen Bio during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Sesen Bio by 5,692.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 98,250 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sesen Bio by 60.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 41,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

