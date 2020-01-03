Seven Group (ASX:SVW) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.27

Seven Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:SVW) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.27 and traded as high as $19.70. Seven Group shares last traded at $19.47, with a volume of 264,782 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion and a PE ratio of 30.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$19.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$18.23.

Get Seven Group alerts:

In other Seven Group news, insider Ryan Stokes 40,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th.

Seven Group Company Profile (ASX:SVW)

Seven Group Holdings Limited engages in the heavy equipment sales and service, equipment hire, media, broadcasting, and energy assets businesses in Australia, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, the United States, and New Zealand. It operates through WesTrac, Coates Hire, AllightSykes, Media Investments, Energy, and Other Investments segments.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.