Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SHEN. BidaskClub upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. TheStreet upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $41.44 on Friday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $51.18. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $155.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 85.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after buying an additional 113,880 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 57.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 27,487 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,013,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,183,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.