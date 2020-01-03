ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

PIXY opened at $8.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.14. ShiftPixy has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00.

About ShiftPixy

ShiftPixy, Inc provides employment services for businesses; and workers in shift or other part-time/temporary positions in the United States. The company also operates as a payroll processor, human resources consultant, and administrator of workers' compensation coverages and claims. It primarily serves restaurant, hospitality, and maintenance service industries.

