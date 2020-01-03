Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Upgraded at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Shoe Carnival from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shoe Carnival from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shares of SCVL stock opened at $37.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.12 million, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.84. Shoe Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $274.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.20 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 10.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 15.8% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 6.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.