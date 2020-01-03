Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Trading 33.3% Higher

Sienna Resources Inc (CVE:SIE)’s stock price traded up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, 209,750 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 56% from the average session volume of 134,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Sienna Resources Company Profile (CVE:SIE)

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and the United States. It holds 100% interests in the White Gold claims located in Yukon; and the Clayton Valley Deep Basin Lithium Brine Project located in Nevada. The company was formerly known as Habanero Resources Inc and changed its name to Sienna Resources Inc in January 2014.

