SIG plc (LON:SHI) Receives GBX 109.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

SIG plc (LON:SHI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 109.40 ($1.44).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on SIG from GBX 142 ($1.87) to GBX 122 ($1.60) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of SIG in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SIG in a report on Monday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on SIG from GBX 133 ($1.75) to GBX 107 ($1.41) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SIG in a report on Monday, October 7th.

In related news, insider Andrew Allner bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($7,892.66).

SIG stock opened at GBX 123 ($1.62) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 121.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 122.71. The stock has a market cap of $727.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.71. SIG has a 12-month low of GBX 87.60 ($1.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 153.90 ($2.02). The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88.

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchant of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and energy management products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories, fixings, air handling systems, and modular housing systems.

