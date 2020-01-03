Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,270 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 6.7% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,953 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 93,192 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 84,928 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,809,000 after acquiring an additional 11,720 shares during the last quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. increased its position in Apple by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 79,856 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 61,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.38, for a total transaction of $14,081,682.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,528,088.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 115,444 shares of company stock worth $27,554,564. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $300.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.24. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.00 and a fifty-two week high of $300.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1,324.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $289.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their price objective on Apple from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.50.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.