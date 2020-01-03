SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is a wholesale distributor of landscape supplies primarily in the United States. It provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products such as herbicides; landscape accessories; turf protection products; grass seed; turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies and nursery goods as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; outdoor lighting and ice melt products, as well as related value-added consultative services. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is headquartered in Roswell, Georgia. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SITE. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $90.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.21 and its 200 day moving average is $78.48. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $92.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $652.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total value of $776,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,951.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $1,829,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,338,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,624 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,604. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 44.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 12,640 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2,716.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,298,000 after acquiring an additional 16,618 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

