SKY Metals (ASX:SKY) Trading Down 16%

SKY Metals Limited (ASX:SKY)’s stock price traded down 16% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$0.08 ($0.06) and last traded at A$0.08 ($0.06), 2,000 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.10 ($0.07).

The company has a market cap of $23.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24.

SKY Metals Company Profile (ASX:SKY)

Sky Metals Limited focuses on the exploration and development of mineral resources in Australia. It holds interests in the Tallebung tin-tungsten-silver project and the Doradilla tin-copper-indium-zinc-silver project located in New South Wales. The company was formerly known as Planet Gas Limited and changed its name to Sky Metals Limited in June 2019.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for SKY Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SKY Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.