Slack (NYSE:WORK) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WORK. Zacks Investment Research cut Slack from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Slack from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stephens began coverage on Slack in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Slack in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.05.

Get Slack alerts:

WORK stock opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.95. Slack has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.14 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 554.57% and a negative net margin of 90.86%. Slack’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Slack news, major shareholder Allen Shim sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $28,800.00. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $32,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,914 shares of company stock worth $4,916,846 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Slack by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Slack by 67.6% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Slack in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Slack in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Slack in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.