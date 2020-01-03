Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smart Sand, Inc. is a producer of northern white raw frac sand for the oil and gas industry. It offers proppant and related logistics services for oil and gas recovery from unconventional wells. Smart Sand, Inc. is headquartered in the Woodlands, Texas. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SND. ValuEngine cut Smart Sand from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.13.

Shares of SND opened at $2.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.49. Smart Sand has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $4.68. The stock has a market cap of $101.65 million, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $65.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Smart Sand will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $48,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,147,267 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,386.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning bought a new position in Smart Sand during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Smart Sand during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Smart Sand during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Smart Sand by 365.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 12,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Smart Sand during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 32.63% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

