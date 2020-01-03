Smartshare Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $20.33, $32.15 and $33.94. Smartshare has a total market cap of $887,317.00 and $194,485.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Smartshare alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00186188 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.53 or 0.01353534 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000607 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00120857 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip.

Buying and Selling Smartshare

Smartshare can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $7.50, $5.60, $51.55, $13.77, $18.94, $32.15, $24.68, $10.39, $24.43, $50.98 and $20.33. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.